Iran Security Chief Azizi: US Carriers Left Region After Iran Ops

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Ebrahim Azizi, said the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford have withdrawn from West Asia following the war on Iran.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Azizi said that Iranian assessments indicate that "nearly 9,000 American personnel have withdrawn from the Gulf, 14 US bases have been destroyed, and more than 200 aircraft and aerial assets have been lost."

He added that the USS Abraham Lincoln has left the region, while the USS Gerald R. Ford reportedly departed under the pretext of an onboard fire.

According to Azizi, the confrontation demonstrated that US claims of being a global superpower were nothing more than “big words.”

In other remarks, the MP stressed that the success of negotiations hinges on the United States ending the violations of its commitments.

According to Azizi, the United States has "repeatedly failed to uphold its promises, and Iran’s long experience shows that Washington attaches no importance to obligations or agreements.”

US conduct, he added, remains the key obstacle to reaching a sustainable agreement at present, stressing that Washington "must reconsider its behavior, otherwise this process will not lead to the desired outcome.”

His remarks come after US Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, citing progress despite key sticky disputes.

However, US actions continue to threaten the sustainability of any agreement, particularly amid Donald Trump's escalating threats and military violations along the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran reported maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz after its forces fired warning shots at vessels accused of violating regulations, while also carrying out air defense interceptions and missile activity following explosions in southern coastal areas.