Netanyahu Pushes Gaza Expansion to 70% Amid Truce Claims

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered occupation forces to take control of 70% of the Gaza Strip, a move that could undermine the fragile ceasefire and worsen the humanitarian crisis in the devastated enclave.

Amid mounting political pressure ahead of elections, Netanyahu said at a West Bank conference that "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have expanded control in Gaza from 50% to 60%, with orders to seize 70% of the territory.

Under the US-brokered ceasefire reached in October, the IOF withdrew to a demarcation line that left the “Israeli” entity in control of 53% of Gaza. Since then, troops have continued advancing into previously unoccupied areas under the guise of expanding a so-called buffer zone, where civilians have repeatedly been targeted for approaching restricted areas.

Meanwhile, "Israeli"-backed militias have forced residents from ceasefire areas, while IOF fired near the “yellow line” and struck deeper in Gaza, claiming around 900 since the truce began.

In addition, War Minister Yisrael Katz has called for “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza, a move human rights groups warn could force millions into unsustainable living conditions.

Furthermore, the planned occupation expansion would breach the October ceasefire, a UN resolution, and Trump’s 20-point plan, which guaranteed freedom of movement and the right to remain.

Humanitarian monitoring also shows IOF advancing daily, with tanks, drones, and destruction of occupied areas. If control reaches 70% of Gaza, some 2.2 million Palestinians would be confined to less than a third of the strip, worsening severe overcrowding.

At the same time, "Israeli"-backed militias near the ceasefire line have pressured civilians to evacuate while targeting Hamas. A UN Security Council–appointed “Board of Peace,” led by Nickolay Mladenov, has been criticized for blaming Hamas while ignoring “Israeli” violations.

Meanwhile, Hamas says it would consider disarmament only if the "Israeli" occupation stops attacks and withdraws to the original "yellow line".”

Ultimately, the ongoing "Israeli" aggression continues despite the ceasefire, deepening uncertainty for Palestinians amid widespread destruction.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reports 890 martyred and 2,677 injured since the truce began, with total losses since October 7, 2023, reaching 72,783 martyred and 172,779 wounded, many still trapped or unreachable.