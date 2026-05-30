Hezbollah MP: The Agreement with Iran will Include Lebanon

By Staff

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, said that “we are confronting a bloody 'Israeli' aggression aimed at occupying our land and driving us from it, and we have no choice but Resistance and steadfastness.”

He added that “There are great acts of heroism on the ground, and the Resistance fighters are writing epic stories of bravery. However, the Resistance is not a regular army that establishes defensive lines to prevent a heavily armed army, presenting itself as the strongest in the region, from entering some villages, occupying them, or controlling territory. The mission of the Resistance is to prevent the enemy from stabilizing its presence and to exhaust it through operations carried out with a martyrdom spirit and high efficiency that inflict pain on the occupation. Even if it enters the villages of the South, the Resistance will continue its operations to prevent it from settling there, just as it did previously from the time of its occupation of Beirut until it was expelled in the year 2000."

Moreover, Fadlallah stressed that “people in this confrontation are paying a heavy price with their blood and property, and this is a burden imposed upon us. We are not lovers of war; rather, we seek a dignified life and reject a life of humiliation and submission. What is being presented to our country is either surrender or war, and regardless of the cost, we will not submit to this enemy and will continue exercising our right to defend our existence.”

MP Fadlallah made these remarks during a memorial ceremony organized by Hezbollah for the late martyr Hussein Ghassan Fawaz at the Ahl al-Bayt Complex in Jnah, Beirut, in the presence of MP Amin Sherri, a number of clerics, and a gathering of citizens.

MP Fadlallah stressed that one of the factors of out strength is the unity and cohesion of the Resistance environment, especially between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. He said coordination exists at the leadership and organizational levels, and “we read from the same book regarding the dangers threatening Lebanon, especially its South. Coordination with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is ongoing to confront these dangers. We both work toward stopping the aggression, and we share a common vision regarding direct negotiations, although each side has its own way of expression. Any decision concerning how to deal with proposed solutions will be made jointly, and there will be no disagreement.”

He added: “The ‘Israeli’ crimes against the South are being carried out with American authorization and suspicious disregard from the authorities in Beirut, with the aim of inflicting the greatest possible harm on our people and increasing the cost of their steadfastness. The intended objective of this aggression is the occupation of the South and the displacement of its people in order to later enable the Zionists to annex it to their entity, as they did with the Golan. However, the existence of the Resistance and the steadfastness of our people prevent the enemy from achieving its historic ambitions. Another objective behind this systematic destruction of our areas is to complement the American financial and economic pressure on the Resistance environment, in cooperation with a faction within the authorities, with the aim of weakening our partnership in the state. The American slogan is to weaken our influence in the state, meaning the political representation of the national duo that represents Shiite Muslims based on the outcome of the parliamentary elections. We will defeat these objectives regardless of the cost.”

He continued: “There are no political options open for discussion because what is being proposed is surrender, and that does not exist in our dictionary. We previously tried to avoid war and cooperated with the authorities, which extended their full control over the area south of the Litani, but they were unable to stop the attacks, and our blood continued to be shed. In our dialogues with the authorities, we tried to urge them to fulfill their role. Our acceptance of the arrangement that placed the area south of the the Litani under the full control of the army was intended to find solutions that would avert the specter of war, because we wanted the South to live in security and stability. We were fully prepared for the state to take charge south of the Litani, but it abandoned its responsibilities and failed to provide the required solutions. The enemy exploited the situation that arose on the border and the absence of weapons in many villages, enabling it to enter and occupy them.”

MP Fadlallah pointed out that “there is an Iranian insistence on stopping the aggression against Lebanon, and Iran did not accept any agreement that does not include Lebanon. Therefore, the enemy is trying to preempt this by escalating its attacks and is benefiting from the position of the authorities in Beirut and their insistence on continuing negotiations while even refusing to suspend them amid bloody massacres. In doing so, they are not only abandoning their duty but also providing the enemy with a political platform to justify its aggression.”

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc further mentioned that “our priority will remain confronting the enemy, and when we prevent it from achieving its goals of occupying our land, we will also defeat the other objectives, including attempts to weaken our partnership in the state. However, this does not mean we will allow our rights to be infringed upon; rather, we will confront any such attempt.”

MP Fadlallah affirmed that “we are committed to our country, and no one can intimidate us with the threat of sedition or civil war. Any attempt to undermine our partnership as a national duo is a threat to the country. Our clear demand is a return to the constitution and the Taif Agreement, and the establishment of a genuine national partnership in managing state affairs. Whoever gambles with the fate and balance of the country will bear responsibility for the consequences, because we are in a position of defending our rights, while there are those who insist on attacking them and seek to use certain state institutions to implement their factional agenda. We will exercise our legitimate right, guaranteed by law, to confront any assault on the rights of our people.”