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UNICEF: “Israel” Killed, Injured 11 Lebanese Children Every 24 Hours
By Staff, Agencies
A new report by the United Nations Children's Fund [UNICEF] unveiled that “Israel” has killed or injured 11 children on average every day in Lebanon over the last week as the “Israeli” onslaught continues unabated.
According to UNICEF, a total of 77 children has been martyred or injured in the past seven days, citing figures provided by the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Since the so-called ceasefire was achieved in mid-April, "Israeli" attacks have killed 55 children and injured 212 more.
Spokesperson Ricardo Pires invoked provisions of international humanitarian law, stressing that “children and civilian infrastructure must be protected.”
The “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon has particularly focused on civilians. Since March 2, more than 3,355 people have been martyred and 10,095 others have been injured, showcasing the extent of deliberate civilian targeting.
Moreover, “Israel's” so-called “evacuation” threats have expanded to encompass virtually the entire southern region, extending as far as the Zahrani River under the guise of designating areas as “combat zones”, while the occupation continues to target and destroy civilian homes, commercial centers, hospitals, civil defense crews and centers, schools, ambulances and critical infrastructure.
The mass displacement order constitutes a violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law, which prohibits the mass forcible transfer of civilians and collective punishment during wars.
Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization [WHO] warned on Friday that “Israeli” attacks are raising serious concerns for the Lebanese population.
According to WHO, 27 reported “Israeli” attacks have targeted healthcare facilities across Lebanon, martyring 25 people and injuring 42 others. 16 hospitals and 13 primary healthcare centers have also been damaged in “Israeli” attacks, the report added.
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