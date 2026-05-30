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Iran’s Pezeshkian: We’re Ready for Dignified Framework to End War in Region
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared the Islamic Republic’s readiness to achieve a “dignified framework” to end the war and tensions in the region.
The president’s media office, in a photo post, updated the Tuesday telephone conversation between Masoud Pezeshkian and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, saying that Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has consistently proven its honesty and commitment to the path of dialogue.
“Now is the time for the other side to demonstrate its will and, in both action and word, adhere to its international obligations,” the Iranian president added.
In the conversation, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the continuous and constructive support and efforts of the Qatari government, particularly the personal role of the respected Emir in the path to peace.
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasized Doha’s consistent position and stated that the Qatari government will not spare any effort in the path to establishing peace, security and regional stability, and will continue its constructive and mediating role.
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