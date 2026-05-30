The Recycle Playbook: How Western Intelligence Exploits Sectarian Fault Lines

By Mohamad Hammoud

The Post-Ottoman Architecture of Permanent Division

The 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement established a lasting framework of fragmentation throughout the Islamic world by imposing arbitrary borders that fostered persistent internal discord and structural vulnerability. According to historical reporting by the BBC, these post-Ottoman divisions deliberately fractured regional solidarity by forcing disparate communities into unstable administrative units designed to prevent the emergence of a unified geopolitical front. In contemporary times, this imperialist approach has evolved from territorial partitioning to the deliberate orchestration of sectarian conflict between Sunni and Shia groups. Such manufactured polarization weakens regional resistance to foreign dominance, diverting resources toward internal strife rather than external challenges. Through the strategic use of identity politics, Western intelligence agencies perpetuate instability, rendering the Middle East susceptible to ongoing external manipulation and exploitation.

The Pan-Islamic Threat to Imperial Hegemony

The significant implications of unified pan-Islamic sentiment became evident after the 2006 July War, when Hezbollah achieved a notable military victory against “Israel” and gained substantial cross-sectarian support. A research paper by the European Council on Foreign Relations observed that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emerged as one of the most widely admired leaders among the Arab public, effectively bridging established theological divisions. A comprehensive study by the Brookings Institution found that the Lebanese resistance articulated a compelling regional narrative that integrated revolutionary politics with broader Arab nationalism. This rapid increase in popularity alarmed Western policymakers and their regional partners, who recognized that a widely supported, cross-sectarian movement opposing occupation posed a direct challenge to imperial interests in the Levant. Established powers, particularly Saudi Arabia, perceived this evolving material and ideological alignment as a fundamental threat to their regional influence.

Weaponizing the Syrian Crucible

In response to the rise of pan-Islamic momentum, Western policymakers and their regional partners systematically leveraged the Syrian civil war to convert a political dispute into a protracted, localized sectarian conflict. Analyst Marco Nilsson, writing in Third World Quarterly, noted that regional public opinion initially supported Hezbollah’s anti-imperialist position, but its subsequent military intervention in Syria significantly undermined its cross-sectarian appeal. Data from the European Council on Foreign Relations indicate that external actors intensified the conflict by funding radical Takfiri groups, thereby redirecting regional discourse from anti-colonial unity to a polarized Sunni-Shia confrontation. While Hezbollah asserted that its military involvement was a defensive necessity to protect critical supply routes from extremist groups, the prolonged conflict ultimately played into the hands of Western intelligence services by damaging Hezbollah’s global reputation. This strategic intervention diverted regional attention from the central issue of Palestinian occupation, weakening the resistance axis through sustained internal strife.

The Recycling of the Takfiri Asset

History is now repeating itself as the resistance axis gains renewed traction, prompting Western intelligence agencies to dust off their established playbook of artificial division to protect their geopolitical interests. A recent RT report cites Russian Federal Security Service chief Aleksandr Bortnikov, who revealed that Western operatives are relocating former Islamic State fighters from Syrian detention centers. Bortnikov stated that these militants are being systematically placed in specialized operational camps across the Iraqi border to function as an asymmetrical proxy force intended to divert Iranian military resources. This deliberate reactivation of extremist networks is facilitated by existing institutional infrastructure; RT further reported that the foundational structure of ISIS was originally developed within Iraqi prison facilities such as Camp Bucca, which operated under direct Western military oversight. This recurring exploitation underscores a pattern in which Western intelligence agencies foster radical networks to destabilize independent states while avoiding responsibility for the ensuing disorder.

The Realities of the Proxy Alliance

The operational record of Takfiri groups demonstrates evidence of intelligence affiliations, as their radical rhetoric has not resulted in significant military action against “Israel.” Rather than confronting the primary occupying force in the region, these extremist groups have focused their violence internally, slaughtering fellow Muslims. Official United Nations observer reports indicate that the armed forces of “Israel” provided medical assistance, logistical support, and intelligence coordination to anti-government combatants along the occupied Golan Heights during the Syrian conflict. This battlefield cooperation reveals the functional role of these extremist networks as instruments of Western influence rather than genuine religious movements. By redeploying these groups to destabilize the Iraqi-Syrian corridor, Western intelligence aims to disrupt the strategic connection between Tehran and the Levant.