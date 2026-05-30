Iran: No Final Agreement Reached with US, Talks Still Ongoing

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington are still in process, and no final understanding has been reached up to this point.

Speaking during a phone interview with Iran’s Khabar Network, Baghaei said Iran rejects the Western language of obligation when addressing the Islamic Republic.

“We said goodbye to the language of ‘must’ 47 years ago. No Western party, when speaking about Iran, can use such language. We make our decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian nation,” he said.

He also referred to the US claims to a naval blockade as illegal from the outset, calling it a violation of ceasefire conditions and international freedom of navigation. Baghaei added that it remains to be seen whether Washington will act on its statements or whether they amount to propaganda.

On negotiations, he confirmed that communication between the two sides continues, but stressed that “a final understanding has not yet been reached.”

Separately, Tasnim News Agency, citing sources, also reported that no final agreement has been reached between Iran and the United States.

According to the sources, US President Donald Trump’s refusal to release frozen Iranian assets is deepening Tehran’s doubts about Washington’s seriousness, with Iran insisting that the status of its frozen funds must be clarified before any preliminary understanding can be reached.

The sources also dismissed Trump’s claims regarding Iran’s nuclear file as “baseless,” saying there is no discussion taking place on the detailed aspects of the nuclear issue.

Additionally, Fars News Agency cited informed sources rejecting recent claims by Trump regarding a potential agreement with Iran, saying his remarks are “a mixture of truths and lies” aimed at portraying a “fabricated victory.”

According to the report, the proposed agreement, drafted under the framework of “commitment in exchange for commitment,” is currently in the final stages of approval in Iran, though no final decision has yet been made.

The sources said Trump, whom they said is unable to withdraw from the agreement process, made statements that contradict the actual provisions of the text while simultaneously claiming that the US would immediately end the blockade against Iran.

The report said Trump falsely claimed that Iran would be required to open the Strait of Hormuz without imposing transit fees. According to the sources, no such clause exists in the agreement.

Iran, they said, has stressed that once the blockade is lifted, the strait would reopen according to arrangements determined by Tehran, including possible ship monitoring, inspections, maritime services, and security measures. The report added that Iran is currently preparing the infrastructure for implementing those procedures.

Fars also dismissed Trump’s claim that Iran would dismantle or destroy its nuclear materials, saying informed sources confirmed that the memorandum of understanding contains no such provision and that the allegation is “entirely baseless.”

According to the report, one of the most important terms ignored in Trump’s statements is the immediate payment of $12 billion from frozen Iranian assets.

The sources said the agreement requires the payment to be carried out immediately and stipulates that Iran will not proceed to further stages of negotiations until the transfer is completed. Failure to fulfill this obligation would constitute a violation of US commitments under the deal, the report added.

The report also stated that another key component of the proposed agreement involves establishing a full ceasefire in Lebanon in line with Hezbollah’s position.