UK Parliament to Debate “Israeli” Influence on British Gov’t, Lawmakers

By Staff, Agencies

UK lawmakers are slated to debate whether to launch a probe into the extent of the “Israeli” influence on the decisions made by British politicians.

The British parliamentarians are scheduled to debate in late June on the need for an inquiry after 116,000 people signed a petition demanding the probe, media reported on Friday.

In the debate session slated for June 22, lawmakers will discuss whether the probe into the extent of the “Israeli” lobby's control over the British political agenda is necessary.

The move came after a petition was signed to raise public concern about the broad extent of “Israeli” lobbying activity in UK politics.

“We believe it is important to determine the scope and impact of any such influence campaigns.”

The petition calls for a probe into it to determine how the “Israelis” shape the decisions of the British government.

“We feel that the horrific devastation in Gaza, the ongoing suppression of Palestinians in the West Bank, and the UK’s political response underline the urgent need to scrutinize how pro-‘Israel’ organizations, networks and lobbying efforts may shape government decisions, party policy, and public debate,” the petition signed by more than 116,000 people stated.

On April 17, the British government responded to the petition, saying, “There is an existing framework for transparency around lobbying of the UK government and parliament.”

Britain’s Labor Party, led by Keir Starmer, gained a landslide victory over the Conservative Party in 2024, ending the 14-year Tory rule of the UK government.

That year, the Labor government led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer secured 411 seats and a 174-seat majority, the third-best showing in the party’s history and its best since 2001.

However, since then, there has been a decline in Starmer’s popularity linked to his inertia in foreign affairs and divisive policies in domestic ones.

Starmer, some analysts believe, botched up the UK’s domestic and foreign affairs by showing his unwavering support for the “Israeli” agenda, undermining world peace and destabilizing global markets.