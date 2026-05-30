By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, May 29, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 11:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town square of Qantara with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 4:00 a.m., two explosive devices against an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer and a military vehicle in the Berkeh area of Haddatha. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 a.m., “Israeli” army vehicles advancing near the stadium in the village of Haddatha with artillery shells, forcing them to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with appropriate weapons, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 p.m., the newly established Nimer Al-Jamal Site with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., an explosive device against an “Israeli” military vehicle in the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 2:30 and 2:40 p.m., three Merkava tanks in the town of Yohmor Al-Shaqif using three Ababil offensive drones, scoring confirmed hits. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 7:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a guided missile, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 7:05 p.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the village of Dibbin with appropriate weapons, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Ajel Hill Site with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the riverbed in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 a.m., the Malikiyya Site and the “Yiftah” Barracks with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the settlement of “Netu’a” with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Galilee Forests” training facility with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m., an “Israeli” artillery position in “Khirbet Ma’ar” with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., “Israeli” army technical equipment in the town of Bayada with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., the Iron Dome platform at the Ras Naqoura Site with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army Hummer vehicle in the city of Naqoura with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}