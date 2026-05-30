Five Americans Injured in Iranian Missile Strike on Kuwait Base

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian ballistic missile attack on a Kuwaiti air base has wounded several American military personnel and caused serious damage to two US MQ-9 Reaper drones.

The American news outlet Bloomberg, citing an informed source, said in a report published on Saturday that the attack on the Ali Al Salem Air Base resulted in minor injuries to approximately five individuals, including US service members and contractors.

It also caused significant damage to two MQ-9 Reaper drones, with one reportedly destroyed and another heavily damaged. Each drone is valued at around $30 million.

According to Bloomberg, Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted an Iranian Fateh-110 missile before it reached its intended target. However, debris from the intercepted projectile fell onto the US-operated Ali Al Salem Air Base, causing the injuries and damage.

The latest development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

On Thursday, US Central Command [CENTCOM] claimed that Iran had launched a missile toward Kuwait, describing the action as a “gross violation of the ceasefire.”

In a statement issued later in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] said it had deliberately targeted the US base, noting that it had been used to launch an earlier American attack.

The IRG went on to say that US forces had conducted a strike using aerial projectiles against a location near Bandar Abbas airport earlier that morning, describing its missile attack as a warning to the US.

It also vowed that any future acts of aggression would be met with a stronger response, stressing that responsibility for any escalation would rest with the party initiating hostile actions.