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Ex-IRG Chief: Trump Betraying Diplomacy for 3rd Time

Ex-IRG Chief: Trump Betraying Diplomacy for 3rd Time
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By Staff, Agencies

The former chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Mohsen Rezaei warned that US President Donald Trump is betraying diplomacy in favor of war for the third time with his aggressive actions.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Rezaei wrote, “As predicted, the US President is betraying diplomacy for the third time.”

“By continuing the maritime blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has proven more than ever that he is not a man of negotiation and is pursuing other goals,” he added.

Rezaei, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, had previously told China’s CGTN network that Iran “will break the blockade either through negotiation or, if not, through direct action.”

He also said earlier that the Americans have no choice but to negotiate, and that continuing this war would lead them into a very dark tunnel.

“America is coming toward us in darkness, while we monitor their every move,” he said.

Iran has shut down the strategic corridor to enemies and their allies in retaliation for the United States’ and the Israeli regime’s latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the country.

The two sides have been holding intermittent talks to end the war permanently.

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