Iran To Revise US Deal Proposal Amid Ongoing Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iran plans to submit additional revisions to the draft agreement currently under discussion with the United States, as negotiations continue and no final deal has yet been reached, a source told Tasnim News Agency on Sunday.

According to the source, Tehran and Washington continue to exchange draft texts, with Iran preparing its own revisions before any agreement can be considered acceptable.

The source further stressed that changes proposed by US President Donald Trump do not imply Iran's approval, adding that the final benchmark remains a draft that Tehran itself is willing to accept.

Meanwhile, the source added that Iran is fully prepared for a scenario in which negotiations fail to produce an agreement with Washington, indicating that Tehran is not relying solely on the success of the talks.

The remarks came after Trump personally reviewed a tentative framework that had emerged from indirect negotiations and introduced additional amendments.

Reportedly, the changes focused on stricter provisions regarding Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles and the future status of the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result, the revisions have become a key point of contention, with Tehran refusing to accept the amended text in its current form.

More broadly, Trump has repeatedly linked Iran's nuclear enrichment activities to weapons development, while Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is solely civilian and that enrichment remains its sovereign right.

At the same time, the US president has called for the removal of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while warning that military action remains an option if negotiations fail, despite backing continued diplomacy and saying he is not rushing to reach a deal.