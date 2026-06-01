Hezbollah Expands Operations as Sirens Echo Across North

By Staff, Agencies

Air raid sirens were activated in “Tiberias” and nearby areas of northern occupied Palestine shortly after midnight on Monday after rockets were launched from Lebanon, according to "Israeli" media.

"Israeli" Channel 12 reported that rockets were detected crossing from Lebanese territory toward northern occupied Palestine in two separate barrages, prompting warning sirens across the region.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" Channel 14 said authorities received reports of a projectile impact in the settlement of "Kfar Hittim" in the Lower al-Jalil.

Subsequently, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] later confirmed that rockets had been launched from Lebanon.

The developments came as the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has expanded the scope of its operations in northern occupied Palestine since Saturday, increasing the pace and geographical reach of its attacks.

In recent days, operations have targeted "Safad", "Nahariya", "Karmiel", the settlement of "Kiryat Shmona", and the IOF's "Meron" air surveillance base. The attacks were carried out in response to the expansion of "Israeli" aggression and attacks that have claimed and wounded civilians in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to confront the "Israeli" occupation and conduct operations against its forces in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17.

At the same time, "Israeli" attacks have continued to target villages across Lebanon as well as Beirut's southern suburbs, causing numerous casualties and extensive material damage.

Moreover, Hezbollah remains steadfast in defending Lebanon and its people as the "Israeli" aggression rages on, announcing a new set of military operations targeting "Israeli" assets inside Lebanon and across the border.

As Hezbollah's operations continue undeterred, "Israeli" media reported nonstop sirens across the illegal settlements in northern occupied Palestine following continuous rocket launches from South Lebanon. Sirens were activated in the settlements of "Kfar Giladi" and "Metula", before spreading to Akka and beyond.

Separately, "Israeli" Army Radio reported that five rockets were launched from southern Lebanon toward "Nahariya" after sirens were activated amid fears of a rocket attack.

In further developments, "Israeli" media also reported sirens in "Rosh Hanikra", "Bassa" Beach, and several northern settlements, including "Shlomi", "Limann", "Hanita", "Ya'ara", and "Adamit", following suspicions of a drone infiltration from Lebanon.

Overall, four rocket barrages were reportedly fired toward illegal settlements in northern Palestine within 30 minutes. In detail, reports revealed that two heavy rocket salvos were launched toward Akka and Haifa Bay in occupied Palestine, with sirens sounding in the area.