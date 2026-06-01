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US Influencer Barred from Entering UK for Criticizing “Israel”
By Staff, Agencies
US left-wing political streamer Hasan Piker, a vocal critic of the “Israeli” entity, announced that he has been barred from entering the UK after MPs and Jewish groups urged the government to revoke his visa.
Piker, who has 3 million followers on Twitch and 2 million on YouTube, was scheduled to speak at the SXSW London festival on Thursday. In a post on X on Sunday, he said that his visa had been revoked “at the behest of ‘Israel’.”
“The West is betraying ‘liberal values’ for a genocidal fascist foreign government,” he added.
Cenk Uygur, co-founder of the political commentary show The Young Turks and Piker’s uncle, earlier said that he was also barred from entering the UK. He was due to speak at the same event as Piker.
“I’ve been banned for criticizing ‘Israel’. Are we free anymore?” he wrote on X. In a later livestream, he said the British government deemed him “a serious risk to public order.”
In April, US rapper Kanye West was banned from entering Britain.
Piker and Uygur have long criticized “Israel’s” aggression on Gaza, describing it as genocide.
“I would vote for Hamas over ‘Israel’ every single time,” Piker said on the Pod Save America podcast in April.
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