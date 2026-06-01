Trump Health Update Triggers Scrutiny

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump's latest medical assessment has reignited debate over presidential health transparency, with some medical experts questioning elements of the report despite White House assurances that he remains in excellent health.

Late Friday, the White House released a three-page memorandum summarizing US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, with White House physician Sean Barbabella concluding that he remains in “excellent health” and fully fit to carry out presidential duties.

According to the memorandum, Trump, who turns 80 later this month, demonstrated "strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function."

The report claimed that bruising on the president's hands is linked to frequent handshaking and aspirin therapy, while noting that mild swelling in his lower legs has improved since last year.

The evaluation also included an AI-assisted ECG estimating Trump’s cardiac age as about 14 years younger than his actual age. Physicians advised continued low-dose aspirin, more physical activity, and weight loss, noting he weighs 238 pounds, up 14 pounds since April 2025.

The White House said the findings reflected testing conducted over the past year and consultations with 22 medical specialists. Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last year after experiencing mild swelling in his lower legs.

While the report presented a positive assessment of Trump's overall health, several medical experts argued that it left important questions unanswered.

Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who previously treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, said the report did not clarify why Trump has undergone repeated cardiac CT scans during recent checkups or whether concerns regarding fatigue and daytime sleepiness had been evaluated.

Other physicians and commentators questioned the report's reference to a "cardiac age" younger than Trump's actual age, arguing that such descriptions are not standard diagnostic findings.

Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, noted that physical examinations are typically conducted annually and described Trump's latest visit as unusual if no new medical concerns had emerged.

Wachter also questioned the rationale for prescribing aspirin and two cholesterol-lowering medications despite reportedly favorable cardiovascular test results.

The latest examination was Trump's fourth publicly acknowledged medical checkup since beginning his second term. The president later highlighted his performance on a cognitive assessment during the visit, stating that he had scored highly on the test.

Questions about Trump’s health have persisted since his first campaign, when he shared limited medical information. During the 2024 race, he pledged to release his medical records but did not, making him unusual among recent presidential candidates.

Trump, who became the oldest person ever inaugurated as president after his January 2025 return to office, frequently criticized former President Joe Biden's age and fitness during the election campaign.

The latest medical report has once again placed presidential health disclosures at the center of public debate, highlighting the tension between a president's right to medical privacy and public demands for transparency regarding the health of the nation's commander-in-chief.