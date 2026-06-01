By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, May 30, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at dawn on Friday, May 29, 2026, an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone in the airspace over the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a barrage of rockets. and after careful monitoring of enemy movements, the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed at dawn on Saturday, May 30, 2026, a combined “Israeli” army force that attempted to advance toward the eastern outskirts of the village of Ghandouriyeh. The fighters detonated explosive devices against it while simultaneously targeting it with artillery shells and barrages of rockets. The enemy subsequently evacuated its casualties under heavy smoke cover, after which the surrounding area was struck with air raids and artillery fire. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:55 a.m., the “Meron” surveillance and air operations management base in northern occupied Palestine with a barrage of high-grade rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}