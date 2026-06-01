’Israel’ Seeks US Approval To Widen Beirut Airstrikes

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" authorities have reportedly sought United States approval to broaden their strikes on Beirut as its aggression against Lebanon escalates, according to a Sunday report by The "Jerusalem" Post, citing senior "Israeli" officials.

The report comes amid escalating "Israeli" aggression in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement announced by US President Donald Trump following direct ambassadorial talks between Lebanon and "Israel" in Washington on April 16.

On Sunday, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had instructed the military to broaden its attacks in Lebanon and expand its occupation of Lebanese territory.

Despite the supposed ceasefire arrangement, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have continued launching daily attacks on towns and villages across southern Lebanon while occupying several border areas.

In response, Hezbollah has continued military operations against IOF, targeting command posts, armored forces, troops, and military installations.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Sunday that the Resistance remains committed to the ceasefire, while questioning who would compel "Israel" to halt its ongoing violations.

“I guarantee a full and immediate commitment to a ceasefire by the Resistance, but who will oblige 'Israel' to stop its aggression by land, sea and air, and its destruction of villages?” Berri said.

Earlier this month, Berri criticized the continued "Israeli" attacks despite the truce, asking, “Where is the truce, and has 'Israel' stopped bulldozing and demolishing homes and shedding the blood of civilians and paramedics?”

He also questioned the value of diplomatic efforts under continued "Israeli" attacks, stating, “What is the point of negotiations under 'Israeli' fire, and what will we tell the families of those killed by 'Israeli' treachery?”

According to Berri, the ceasefire has allowed the "Israeli" occupation to escalate its aggression "in an unprecedented manner" without intervention from Washington, which sponsored the agreement.

The attacks have drawn growing international concern over their impact on civilians and healthcare infrastructure.

The United Nations announced that 15 children were martyred and 62 others injured in Lebanon during the previous week as "Israeli" aggression continued.

UNICEF reported on May 30 that "Israeli" attacks had claimed or injured an average of 11 children per day over the preceding week, with a total of 77 children affected.

The World Health Organization also warned of the deteriorating humanitarian situation, reporting that 27 "Israeli" attacks targeted healthcare facilities across Lebanon, claiming 25 people and injuring 42 others. The attacks damaged 16 hospitals and 13 primary healthcare centers.

According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, "Israeli" aggression since March 2 has martyred 3,371 people and injured 10,129 others.