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Martyrdom Toll from ’Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon Rises to 3,412
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that "Israel’s" aggression against the country has martyred 3,412 people and injured 10,269 others since March 2.
In a statement, the ministry said 127 healthcare workers are among those claimed during the ongoing "Israeli" aggression, highlighting the growing toll on Lebanon's medical sector amid continued attacks across the country.
The updated figures come as "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] expand aggression in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement announced in April following US-mediated talks between Lebanon and "Israel".
The IOF announced on Sunday that its forces operating in southern Lebanon had advanced north of the Litani River and secured the Beaufort Ridge, a strategic position located south of the city of Nabatieh.
The developments follow reports that "Israeli" officials have sought US approval to expand strikes on Beirut as part of a broader escalation of aggression against Lebanon.
Also on Sunday, IOF spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation threat for residents in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah has continued its operations against IOF deployed in southern Lebanon, while also carrying out long-range strikes targeting sites in northern occupied Palestine.
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