By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, May 31, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 11:20 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada with a guided missile, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 11:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at a helicopter landing site in the settlement of “Shlomi” with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 a.m., “Israeli” army infrastructure in the settlement of “Nahariya” with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., “Israeli” army infrastructure in the “Krayot” area north of the occupied city of Haifa with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:50 p.m., an “Israeli” force on the eastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” Site with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m., the newly established “Israeli” artillery position in the village of Odaisseh with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a second “Israeli” army Nemmera vehicle troops in the village of Debel with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera vehicle troops in the village of Debel with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qaouzah with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m., an “Israeli” army command Hummer vehicle in the vicinity of the historic Beaufort Castle [Qal’at Al-Shaqif] in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m., two “Israeli” army command Hummer vehicle in the vicinity of the historic Beaufort Castle [Qal’at Al-Shaqif] in southern Lebanon with two Ababil offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the historic Beaufort Castle [Qal’at Al-Shaqif] in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in the vicinity of the historic Beaufort Castle [Qal’at Al-Shaqif] in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army drone jamming radar in the vicinity of the historic Beaufort Castle [Qal’at Al-Shaqif] in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m., a military vehicle surrounded by a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Dibbine in southern Lebanon with a guided missile, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m., “Israeli” army infrastructure in the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”] with two barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., the “Hanita” Site with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., an “Israeli” force stationed inside a tent in the village of Maroun Al-Ras with a squadron of suicide drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}