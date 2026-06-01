Islamic Resistance Ops. Room: “Israeli” Forces Struggle to Hold Positions Around Al-Shaqif Castle

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room said that despite an intensive military campaign and a heavily publicized photo operation, the “Israeli” army failed to achieve its objective at the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle.

The Resistance fighters continue to engage enemy forces in a battle of attrition around the site.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: