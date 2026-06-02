By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, June 1, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters intercepted on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone in the airspace over the western sector of southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters intercepted at 1:00 a.m., an “Israeli” force on the eastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a large number of rockets and artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 a.m., “Israeli” army infrastructure in the occupied city of Tabariya [“Tiberias”] with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters intercepted on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 3:30 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone in the airspace over the Beqaa region with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 a.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command headquarters in the village of Taybeh with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a house in which “Israeli” troops were entrenched on the southern outskirts of the village of Dibbin with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 9:30 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” Site with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. and again at 4:00 p.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a rocket barrage and artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 4:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the southern outskirts of the village of Dibbin with high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army communications vehicle in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., a room at the Al-Abbad Site on Lebanon’s southern border with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the historic Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the southern outskirts of the village of Dibbin with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the historic Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., “Israeli” army troops positions on the southern outskirts of the village of Dibbin with a high-grade rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the historic Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:55 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the historic Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon for the fourth time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles on the southern outskirts of the village of Dibbin for the second time, with high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qaouzah in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army command headquarters at the “Ya’ara” Barracks with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army communications vehicle in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army Iron Dome platform at the “Metula” Site in northern occupied Palestine with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., the “Zar’it” Barracks in northern occupied Palestine with high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., the “Meron” surveillance and air operations management base in northern occupied Palestine with high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., the newly established Nimer Al-Jamal Site with high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, May 31, 2026, the “Shomera” and “Yiftah” Barracks, the Hadab Yaroun and Sadah Sites and an “Israeli” artillery position near the “Gome” Junction south of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the eastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the eastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:56 p.m., a house in which “Israeli” troops were entrenched on the eastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a squadron of offensive drones. while an “Israeli” armored force advanced toward the village of Haddatha, the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 8:50 p.m., two explosive devices against two military armored vehicles, one of which was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” military vehicles in the settlement of “Ma’alot-Tarshiha” in northern occupied Palestine with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m., a large gathering of “Israeli” military vehicles on the southern outskirts of the village of Odaisseh with a large barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with an Ababil suicide drone, achieving a confirmed hit. and following the “Israeli” army’s attempt to advance toward the village of Haddatha in southern Lebanon for the eighth time within two weeks, as an armored force accompanied by a bulldozer and infantry units moved toward the village’s football field, the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 8:50 p.m., two explosive devices against the advancing force, disabling two armored vehicles. At 11:15 p.m., the fighters also targeted a Merkava tank with an Ababil offensive drone and rained the advancing force with barrages of rockets and artillery shells. The confrontation is still ongoing at the time of issuing this statement. and in continuation of Statement No. (39), and following the continued monitoring of the advance of the “Israeli” force in the village of Haddatha, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:40 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., two Merkava tanks in the Baloua area with two Ababil offensive drones, scoring confirmed hits. and following the monitoring of an “Israeli” force consisting of a Merkava tank and three Hummer vehicles advancing toward the Al-Hamra area north of the town of Bayada, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 p.m., the Merkava tank with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. The advancing force was then forced to withdraw toward Bayada under a barrage of artillery fire.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}