Iran: ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon Violate Iran-US Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States covers “all fronts, including Lebanon,” warning that any violation on one front will constitute a breach of the broader ceasefire arrangement.

“For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Araghchi said in a post on his X account on Monday.

He added that any breach of the Iran-US truce on one front constitutes a “violation of the ceasefire on all fronts.”

The top Iranian diplomat warned that the United States and “Israel” would bear responsibility for the consequences of any violation.

Araghchi’s post comes as the “Israeli” entity has stepped up deadly aggression against Lebanon.

The escalation comes as Iran insists on the urgent cessation of hostilities on all fronts in the region as part of a potential memorandum of understanding [MoU] between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

Donald Trump, the US president, announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 8, but neither Washington nor “Tel Aviv” has honored its terms.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, ordered military strikes on Monday on the Dahiyeh district of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, saying they were a response to what he claimed to be the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah's "repeated violations" of an ongoing truce.

Netanyahu said he and the minister for military affairs, Israel Katz, had instructed the army to strike "targets" in the area.

Also on Monday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports and “Israel’s” growing war crimes in Lebanon will come at a price for Washington and “Tel Aviv”.

“The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in Lebanon by the genocidal Zionist entity are clear evidence of US noncompliance with the ceasefire,” he wrote on X.