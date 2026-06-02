Qalibaf to Berri: Any Iran-US Agreement must End War on Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf held a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri on Monday, reaffirming Tehran's commitment to securing a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon.

Qalibaf further warned that continued “Israeli” aggression could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He told Berri that any agreement reached to end the confrontation between Iran and the United States would include an end to attacks across all fronts “especially in Lebanon.”

The Iranian parliament speaker stressed that Tehran is closely monitoring efforts to stop “Israeli” attacks, warning that if the “Israeli” occupation continues its aggression and crimes, Iran would not only suspend the path of negotiations but would also confront such actions directly.

Qalibaf further emphasized that Iran is determined to achieve a ceasefire throughout Lebanon, particularly in the country's south, where “Israeli” attacks have continued despite repeated international calls for de-escalation.

"Our lives and your lives are one, and the bond between Iran and Lebanon can’t be separated," Qalibaf told Berri, underscoring the close ties between the two countries. He also praised the role of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, saying they are defending both their homeland and the broader Islamic nation.

For his part, Berri expressed appreciation for Iran's support, stating that Lebanon “will never forget Iran's positive positions during this sensitive stage.”

Echoing Qalibaf's remarks, the Lebanese parliament speaker said that the relationship between Iran and Lebanon remains unbreakable and reaffirmed efforts to establish a ceasefire across Lebanon, particularly in the south.

The call came amid heightened tensions following recent “Israeli” threats to target Beirut's southern suburb [Dahyieh] and expand its aggression against Lebanon. The threats prompted warnings from Iran and factions within the Resistance Front that any escalation would be met with a response.