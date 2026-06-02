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Yemen’s Ansarullah Warns “Israel” of Major Response over Lebanon Aggression

Yemen’s Ansarullah Warns “Israel” of Major Response over Lebanon Aggression
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By Staff, Agencies 

The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement warned that any “Israeli” escalation in Lebanon will be met with a “major and comprehensive response,” stressing that “Israeli” occupation forces in the south will remain vulnerable to continued operations until withdrawal.

In a post on X on Monday, the member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau Mohammed Al-Farah said that any “Israeli” violation in Lebanon would be responded to directly, adding that “Israeli” soldiers deployed in southern Lebanon would remain “vulnerable to daily killings” if aggression continues.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy must realize that any violation in Lebanon will be met with a response, and that its soldiers in the south will remain vulnerable to daily killings until withdrawal, and any escalation will be met with a large and comprehensive response,” he underlined.

Al-Farah also stressed that "Israel" had been encouraged by 15 months of bombardment without response, arguing that the situation on the ground had changed since March 2.

He added that ‘Israel’ does not want to comprehend the new change on the ground,” referring to recent developments in the dynamics in southern Lebanon.

Israel Lebanon Yemen war on lebanon Hezbollah ansarullah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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