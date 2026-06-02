Iran Warns of Intervention, “Israel” Backs down on Planned Beirut Attack

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has backed down from a planned military aggression on Beirut, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, after Iran warned it would not tolerate a new wave of aggression against Lebanon's capital in breach of a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump said he had a “very productive” conversation with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said earlier in the day that he had instructed the “Israeli” military to carry out strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, including the Dahiyeh district.

“There will be no troops going to Beirut, and any troops that are on their way, have already been turned back,” Trump said in his statement.

After Iran halted message exchanges with the US over “Israeli” atrocities in Lebanon, US President Trump announced that no “Israeli” troops would be sent to Beirut and said he had had 'very good calls' with both Netanyahu and Hezbollah, insisting that all shooting would stop.

The US president also claimed to have brokered a parallel understanding with Hezbollah.

“Likewise, through highly placed representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - that ‘Israel’ will not attack them, and they will not attack ‘Israel’,” he said.

The development comes just hours after Iranian military commanders issued stark warnings to “Israel” and its allies, declaring that the armed forces would respond to the occupying entity’s continued aggression in Lebanon.

Iran’s central military command warned “Israeli” settlers in northern occupied territories to prepare for evacuation should “Israel” carry out its threats to bomb southern Beirut under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah.

“Given the [‘Israeli’] entity’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, if this threat is implemented, we warn residents of the northern parts and military settlements in the occupied territories to leave the area if they do not want to be harmed,” the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement.

Iran insists that the ceasefire agreement with the United States, brokered by Pakistan on April 8, includes a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.