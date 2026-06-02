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IRG Responds to Attack on Iranian Vessel, Strikes US- “Israeli” Cargo Ship 

IRG Responds to Attack on Iranian Vessel, Strikes US- “Israeli” Cargo Ship 
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy has struck the giant cargo ship MSC Sariska, affiliated with the American‑Zionist enemy, with a cruise missile in a reciprocal operation after a US attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.

The IRG Navy’s public relations department announced on Tuesday that the strike was a direct response to the “aggressive and treacherous attack” by the US military on the Iranian bulk carrier Lian Star.

“In response to the aggressive attack by the terrorist and child‑killing US army on the Iranian vessel Lian Star in the Sea of Oman, the IRG Navy conducted a reciprocal operation and struck the MSC Sariska with a cruise missile,” the statement said, as carried by Sepah News.

The MSC Sariska, a Panamanian‑flagged vessel, was targeted near Iraqi waters and sustained a major explosion.

The IRG Navy warned that any further aggression by the US army in the region will be met with a decisive response.

On Friday, a US aircraft fired an AGM‑114 Hellfire missile at the engine room of the bulk carrier Lian Star, disabling the vessel.

The Lian Star is a commercial vessel that was operating in international waters when it was targeted.

The majority of these requests came from outbound ships, which accounted for 77 percent of the total applications. Inbound ships made up the remaining 23 percent.

Iran has accused the United States of an act of state‑sponsored maritime terrorism.

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions in the strategic waters of the Sea of Oman and the Gulf.
The United States and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and striking civilian and military infrastructure.

A Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but Washington has continued to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty and that any act of aggression will be met with a proportionate and forceful response.

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran DonaldTrump USMilitary UnitedStates GulfOfOman IRG

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Last Update: 02-06-2026 Hour: 03:31 Beirut Timing

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