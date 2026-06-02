China Flags ‘Dangerous’ Lebanon Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

China’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Fu Cong, warned during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Monday that the situation between Lebanon and Israel is escalating at an alarming pace.

He added that "Israel" has expanded its aggression inside Lebanese territory, extending the so-called "safe zone" and noting reports of forces crossing the Litani River and reaching the al-Shaqif Fortress.

Fu said the reported advance represents the deepest "Israeli" incursion into Lebanon in more than two decades, warning that further expansion of ground invasions has raised serious concern among the international community.

By his account, the fragile ceasefire between Lebanon and "Israel" has effectively collapsed, and the situation risks sliding into an “even more dangerous abyss” unless urgent action is taken.

The Chinese envoy called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the need for increased international support for Lebanon to help stabilize its internal situation, ensure the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL], and preserve regional stability.

The Chinese ambassador’s comments came after a series of condemnation statements regarding the "Israeli" incursion.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate halt to the war, stating that "nothing justifies the major escalation underway in South Lebanon."

In turn, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has also requested an urgent meeting of the UNSC on Monday to address the situation.

For its part, British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper called on "Israel" and Hezbollah to respect the failed ceasefire in Lebanon amid continued "Israeli" violations and Hezbollah's retaliation.

In particular, she said "Israel’s" incursion deeper into southern Lebanon "must end", saying it has "killed and displaced civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and eroded space for diplomacy."

She added that "all sides must respect the ceasefire and engage with negotiations in good faith."

German Foreign Minister Joschann Wadephul criticized the "Israeli" occupation forces' [IOF] advancement deeper into Lebanon, saying, "This is a cause for serious concern. Any further escalation will increase the great tension and lead to further displacement of residents within Lebanon."

Hezbollah said IOF briefly reached the historic Beaufort Castle (al-Shaqif fortress) in southern Lebanon on May 30 but failed to establish control over the area.

The Islamic Resistance stated that, despite days of intensive airstrikes and artillery bombardment around Yohmor al-Shaqif, its fighters repelled "Israeli" advances toward the fortress, forcing troops to limit their operations to the town’s eastern sector, where difficult terrain restricted movement.