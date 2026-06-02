Iran Sources: No Final Approval Yet on Draft Memo

By Staff, Agencies

An informed source said on Tuesday that the final draft of a potential memorandum of understanding concerning Iran is still under discussion in Tehran, and no response has been issued yet.

The source said that "the United States' bad history of not keeping its promises has prompted Iran to deal with the issue very cautiously", noting that "Iran, based on its past experiences, seeks to achieve real gains".

He added that the United States is "worried about the war, and we are concerned about the agreement, because the US spent a lot on the war and did not achieve success".

The source stressed that "Iran's basis in the agreement is a system of mechanisms that ensure tangible and reversible implementation procedures."

This reflects Tehran’s continued emphasis on establishing guarantees in any potential agreement with the US, particularly in light of past disputes over compliance and implementation.

According to the same source, Iran’s negotiating approach is shaped by its previous experiences in international agreements, with a focus on ensuring practical and enforceable outcomes.

The emphasis on "tangible and reversible implementation procedures" highlights Tehran’s demand for structured mechanisms within any future arrangement.

On that note, Saeed Ajroui, a member of the media team for the Iranian negotiating delegation, said on Monday that Iran has rejected the transfer of Iranian nuclear materials to the United States in the initial phase of talks, adding that the issue of transferring this material was not mentioned in the latest draft the US sent.

He noted that Washington has since modified its position, and according to the latest textual amendment sent by the United States, the issue of transferring or disposing of the materials is no longer on the table.

"In the latest textual amendment sent by America, the issue of transferring or disposing of the materials is not mentioned. Instead, it has sufficed with references to phrases such as 'determining the status,' or 'the fate of the materials,' or 'resolving the matter of the materials,'" Ajorlou explained.

For his part, Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, Deputy for Inspection Affairs at the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Tuesday that Iran has not yet revealed all of its winning cards.

General Asadi stated that the United States seeks nothing less than Iran’s complete surrender, affirming that the Iranian people will never surrender.

He stressed that if there is no surrender, then war is coming, noting, “Therefore, we are waiting and do not fear it.”

Asadi added that even if NATO joins the confrontation against Iran, there is no cause for concern.

Iran–US nuclear talks remain uncertain, with Tehran stressing caution, strict enforcement terms, and hardline positions on enrichment, amid persistent diplomatic and security tensions.