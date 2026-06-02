Six Martyred, Three Wounded in “Israeli” Strike on Al-Marwanieh, South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Six Lebanese were martyred and three others pulled from the rubble of a residential building in al-Marwanieh, in the Saida district of southern Lebanon, following an "Israeli" strike.

The Media and Public Relations Department of the General Directorate of Civil Defense reported that teams continued search and rescue operations from Monday evening until Tuesday morning at the site of the residential building.

Despite field conditions and "Israeli" threats, civil defense personnel continue their humanitarian and relief work in response to citizens’ calls for help.

On another note, 13 workers were reported injured at Hiram Hospital in Tyre on Sunday as a result of an "Israeli" strike near the hospital, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The "Israeli" occupation continues to violate the ceasefire in Lebanon that took effect on April 17, while the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, continues to confront the occupation and its incursions in defense of the country and its people.

For his part, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah affirmed on Monday the Resistance's support for a comprehensive ceasefire across all Lebanese territory, noting that only a full ceasefire would be accepted by the Resistance, as a prelude to the withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] from all Lebanese soil.

Fadlallah said that there was an attempt by the US Secretary of State on Sunday to promote a new deterrence equation, “the Southern Suburb for the North,” without a commitment to a comprehensive ceasefire, reiterating that this proposal was rejected.

He noted that a development also occurred in light of the Iranian position regarding intervention.

He warned that Lebanon is facing a treacherous enemy, stressing that what matters is reaching what serves the country’s interests and safeguarding its sovereignty, and that they will not accept a return to what existed before March 2.