By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, June , 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

and in continuation of Statement No. (40) issued yesterday, and following the continued heroic confrontation of the advancing “Israeli” force in the village of Haddatha, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 1:00 a.m., a third Merkava tank in the Baloua area with direct-fire rockets, causing its destruction. and in continuation of Statement No. (1), as part of the ongoing heroic confrontation against the advance of the “Israeli” force in the village of Haddatha, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, from 10:00 p.m. on Monday until 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, “Israeli” army gatherings in the areas of Baloua, Qanater and the football field in the village of Haddatha with successive barrages of rockets and artillery shells, forcing the enemy force to halt its advance and withdraw. During its withdrawal at 3:00 a.m., the fighters detonated an explosive device against a military vehicle. In response, the enemy launched a series of airstrikes and artillery bombardments on the area of operations to cover its withdrawal toward the village of Rshaf. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 a.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera military vehicle on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya with an Ababil offensive drone. The vehicle was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:10 a.m., a second “Israeli” army Nemmera military vehicle on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army Merkava tank on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone. The tank was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a third “Israeli” army Nemmera military vehicle on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 6:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:20 p.m., an “Israeli” army command headquarters in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon for the second time with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:55 p.m., an “Israeli” force in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon for the second time with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 p.m., an “Israeli” force in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon for the second time with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon with a guided missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 p.m., a second Merkava tank in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon with a guided missile.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}