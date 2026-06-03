Abu Obeida: Settling The Score with “Israel” Goes On

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, said Tuesday that “settling of accounts” with "Israel" will continue until a “full and heavy price” is paid, stressing that the “cowardly enemy” is deluded if it believes that it can weaken the Resistance through the assassination of its leaders.

In a statement, Abu Obeida said that “to anyone with insight and sound judgment, it has become clear that we are facing a vile enemy that possesses no morality except its opposite, does not abide by agreements, and has fundamentally misread the situation,” noting that the spilled Palestinian blood has continued unabated despite existing agreements.

He added that the blood of the martyred leaders is “the fuel that drives our ship to overcome hardships,” affirming that “there remain leaders among us who were forged in the fields of steadfastness and preparation, refined by experience and hardened by wars.”

In a message directed to the people of the Gaza Strip, Abu Obeida said, “Our people in Gaza, we have heard your words, listened to your chants, and witnessed your majestic marches in farewell to the martyred leaders, and it is forbidden for us to betray this blood.”

He continued, “We will remain faithful to you and to embracing your freedom-fighting sons, and these sacrifices, great and immense as they are, will, God willing, yield a clear and decisive victory.”

Abu Obeida also recalled the martyred commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad [Abu Suhaib], head of the General Staff of the al-Qassam Brigades, noting that he played a central role in planning, preparing, and directly overseeing the October 7 operation.

He also highlighted the role of the martyred senior commander Mohammed Odeh, explaining that he left his mark on every field, as he was among the founding core of the brigades’ military manufacturing, before moving on to lead the military intelligence apparatus, where he played a key role in planning the October 7 operation.

On the political and international level, Abu Obeida stressed that the ongoing “Israeli” crimes place mediators and guarantors of agreements before a moment of truth, considering that “remaining silent or neutral is no longer acceptable.”

He called for unifying and intensifying all efforts to restrain the occupation and compel it to fulfill its commitments, praising Resistance factions that have inflicted losses on the enemy, pointing out the Resistance fighters of Lebanon who, he said, have “written epic acts of heroism in confronting Zionist arrogance.”

In conclusion, Abu Obeida renewed his call to the Arab and Islamic nations, urging them to set aside differences and redirect focus toward "the sole enemy of the Ummah."

Despite ongoing ceasefire arrangements, the occupation continues to carry out assassinations, which Palestinian factions and Resistance movements across the region have consistently condemned as war crimes and violations of international law.