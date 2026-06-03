Washington To Host Fresh Lebanon–’Israel’ Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The United States Department of State said Lebanon and the "Israeli" occupation entity will hold another round of direct talks on Wednesday as part of negotiations hosted in Washington.

The talks are being held as Lebanese officials continue efforts to secure a comprehensive ceasefire amid ongoing "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon.

According to the State Department, Lebanese and "Israeli" delegations met on Tuesday at its headquarters for the fourth round of direct talks.

The negotiations resumed after an initial session that focused on mechanisms for implementing and maintaining a ceasefire. Lebanese presidential sources revealed to journalists that the delegation opened the discussions by reaffirming that a comprehensive ceasefire remains its primary objective.

The latest round of talks comes one day after diplomatic efforts helped avert a threatened “Israeli” attack on Beirut's Southern Suburb, a development Lebanese officials have described as an important step toward creating momentum for broader negotiations.

The department confirmed that negotiations will continue with an additional round of talks scheduled for Wednesday.

Lebanese sources said the ceasefire understanding reached Monday should serve as a basis for resolving key post-war issues, including "Israeli" withdrawal, detainee releases, reconstruction, and the return of displaced residents.

They added that both sides, along with US proposals, presented ideas for a ceasefire framework, but a final breakthrough is unlikely in today’s talks, which are expected to continue.

Iran is pushing for any Iran–US ceasefire deal to include Lebanon, stressing that a truce must cover all regional fronts, especially "Israeli" strikes in Lebanon. Tehran has paused indirect talks with Washington and insists a comprehensive ceasefire cannot exclude Lebanon.