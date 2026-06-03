IRG Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Forces in Kuwait, Bahrain

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said it carried out missile and drone strikes against the United States Fifth Fleet headquarters and other American military sites in the Gulf, describing the operation as retaliation for renewed US attacks on Iranian territory and infrastructure.

According to the IRG, the operation came after a US strike damaged an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz and another attack hit a telecommunications tower south of Qeshm Island.

In response to the US attacks, the IRG Aerospace Force and the IRG Navy targeted multiple enemy assets across the Gulf.

"In response to this aggression and violation of the Strait of Hormuz regulations, a vessel belonging to the American Zionist enemy named Panaya was targeted by missiles from the IRG Navy," the IRG Public Relations Office said, explaining that this attack was a response to US attacks on the oil tanker.

The IRG further announced that it targeted a US helicopter squadron, stationed in a regional base. The IRG also struck the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, using one-way attack drones and missiles.

"We had previously warned that if aggression occurred, the response would be different and heavier, and we acted accordingly," the IRG underlined.

The statement concluded, “We repeat: disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will have a heavy price for the invading US military.”

Meanwhile, explosions were reported near Iran’s Qeshm Island, with suspected projectile impact along the southern coast, while Kuwait and Bahrain saw heightened military activity amid rising regional tensions following recent US strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliation.

In Kuwait, air defenses were activated after reported missile and drone launches toward US-linked military sites, with explosions heard and possible interceptor debris seen, shortly after strikes near Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Separately, Iranian media reported incidents involving Bahrain, with footage showing projectiles crossing Bahraini airspace, indicating a broader escalation across the Gulf.