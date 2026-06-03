Health Ministry: 1,084 Casualties on ’Israel’s’ Northern Front

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Ministry of Health said injuries on the northern front have climbed to 1,084 since the ceasefire with Iran, as Resistance operations continue amid "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon.

The ministry announced that 18 new injuries had been recorded since its previous update, bringing the total number of casualties admitted to "Israeli" hospitals since the start of the wars on Iran and Lebanon to 8,985.

According to updated ministry data, 1,084 injuries have been recorded on the northern front following the ceasefire with Iran.

The figures reflect casualties linked to continued military developments along the Lebanese border despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving ceasefire arrangements.

The ministry also reported that 669 injuries have been recorded on the northern front since the ceasefire with Lebanon took effect.

The latest figures come amid continued Resistance operations targeting "Israeli" forces in southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine.