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Martyred Leader to Be Laid to Rest in Mashhad 

Martyred Leader to Be Laid to Rest in Mashhad 
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By Staff, Agencies

The body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, will be buried at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad following funeral processions in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad, Iranian officials announced on Tuesday.

Mohammad Amin Tavakolizadeh, deputy for social and cultural affairs of Tehran municipality, said preparations are underway for a crowd of 15 to 20 million people in the capital alone.

“We are witnessing the funeral of the world’s greatest anti‑arrogance leader, the greatest commander in the fight against the US and Israel, a great source of emulation and the leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Tavakolizadeh said.

He added that requests to host the funeral have poured in from various provinces, and that the ceremony will likely take place at the end of Dhu al‑Hijjah and the beginning of Muharram.
“The funeral in Tehran will last at least 24 hours,” he noted. 

In Mashhad, a special atmosphere is expected, with large numbers of mourners from neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh and Kashmir.

“We will see the largest gathering of Shia Muslims, and even beyond that, of all Muslims,” Tavakolizadeh said.

The official also noted that Iraq’s judiciary chief announced that no Shia marriages were registered in Iraq during the first 40 days after the Leader’s martyrdom, and symbolic funeral ceremonies have been held in Iraqi cities.

Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei was martyred on February 28, the first day of an unprovoked war of aggression launched by the United States and “Israel” against Iran. The attack also martyred senior military commanders and dozens of civilians, including schoolchildren in Minab.

A fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but a US naval blockade of Iranian ports continues.

Iran mashhad imam ali rida war on iran leader of islamic revolution ImamKhamenei IslamicRevolution

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Last Update: 03-06-2026 Hour: 04:00 Beirut Timing

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