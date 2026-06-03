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Man with Bomb Takes Hostages at California Bank

Man with Bomb Takes Hostages at California Bank
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By Staff, Agencies 

A man has barricaded himself inside a JPMorgan Chase bank in Bakersfield, California, with an unknown number of people inside, police have said.

The ongoing hostage situation is taking place at the Chase Bank building near Chester Avenue and 17th Street. Officers responded to the downtown branch after a bomb threat was reported at around 1 PM local time on Tuesday.

Around a dozen police cars, a tactical vehicle, and emergency responders swarmed the scene as several nearby city buildings were placed on lockdown, including City Hall North, City Hall South, the Development Services Building, and Bakersfield Police Headquarters.

Five hours into the standoff, negotiators managed to secure the safe release of two hostages, while the remaining hostages were reported to be “in good health,” according to police. Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect or said how many people remain inside.

“What I can guarantee to the community right now is that every single resource is at this this site’s disposal – SWAT team, bomb squad, K9 team, gang unit, drone team. Every single asset we have to bring this to the safest conclusion is out here right now, not just ‘cause that’s what the community needs, but that’s what you guys deserve,” said Sergeant Eric Celedon of the Bakersfield Police Department.

JPMorgan Chase spokesman Peter Kelley said the bank was working with law enforcement, adding: “Our focus is on the safety of everyone involved.”

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