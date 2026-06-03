Hezbollah Intensifies Strikes as Report Highlights Growing Setbacks for “Israel” in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah says it has dealt significant blows to “Israeli” forces operating in southern Lebanon, carrying out a series of attacks in the town of Bayada as the occupation military faces mounting battlefield challenges and increasing exposure to evolving resistance tactics.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted an “Israeli” military command center in Bayada with a barrage of rockets. The Resistance movement also reported missile strikes against an “Israeli” military unit stationed in the area, followed by a separate attack on the same force.

The group further claimed responsibility for destroying two “Israeli” Merkava tanks using guided missiles, underscoring its continued ability to inflict losses on advancing troops.

These developments come amid growing assessments that “Israel’s” military campaign in Lebanon has failed to achieve its key objectives. An analysis published by The New York Times noted that the invasion appears increasingly bogged down despite months of fighting.

According to the report, Hezbollah’s deployment of fiber-optic first-person-view drones has posed a serious challenge to “Israeli” forces. Unlike conventional drones, these systems are connected through cables and cannot be neutralized by standard electronic jamming methods, allowing resistance fighters to track and strike targets with greater effectiveness.

While “Israeli” military officials said recent drone attacks resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to ten others, Hezbollah released footage showing its drones locating and targeting troops and commanders in both southern Lebanon and occupied Palestinian territories.

The analysis argued that recent threats by the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch major airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs—and the subsequent failure to follow through—reflected growing difficulties on the battlefield. The report suggested that such threats highlighted the shortcomings of “Israel’s” military strategy rather than demonstrating confidence in its campaign.

“Israeli” forces initially sought to establish a buffer zone along the Lebanese border and push Hezbollah away from frontline areas. However, according to the analysis, Hezbollah remains operational and, in some respects, appears more capable than it was at the outset of the invasion.

Commenting on the effectiveness of the resistance’s drone operations, “Israeli” analyst Boaz Haetzni described the technology as a low-cost but highly effective weapon capable of striking targets from long distances. He acknowledged that there is currently no comprehensive solution to the challenge posed by fiber-optic drones beyond defensive measures and limited interception capabilities.

Haetzni also criticized the military establishment for failing to adequately prepare troops with protective equipment and defensive procedures for a threat that had been recognized for years.

As fighting continues, the growing effectiveness of Hezbollah’s drone warfare and battlefield tactics is increasingly raising questions about the ability of “Israeli” forces to achieve their stated objectives in Lebanon.