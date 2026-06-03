’Israeli’ War on Lebanon: Martyrs in IOF Strikes, LAF Vehicle Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" drone and airstrikes have intensified across southern Lebanon, hitting several towns and causing dozens of martyrs within 24 hours, according to local reports.

In one incident, a hostile drone strike reportedly targeted a vehicle in the town of Tibnin in the Bint Jbeil district, claiming one person, while "Israeli" aircraft carried out two raids on the town of Deir Zahrani in the Nabatieh region, targeting a Lebanese Armed Forces vehicle.

Elsewhere, another "Israeli" drone strike targeted a vehicle in the Khaldeh area, just south of the capital, Beirut.

In Separate attacks, several areas across the South were reportedly struck, including Qana in the Tyre district and al-Bazouriyeh, which was hit in two waves at dawn. The crossing area in Kafr Tibnit was also targeted.

Additionally, a health authority center in Arzoun was targeted with a drone strike, though no injuries were reported, according to the National News Agency [NNA].

In further developments, four Syrian nationals were claimed in a drone strike on the Mayadeen road in the al-Housh area, while another strike on the al-Maamoura–al-Housh road killed two Palestinians. An additional attack reportedly injured two individuals.

Separately, a paramedic, Ali Salman Nader, a member of the aI-Risala association ambulance service in Arab Salim, was claimed in a drone strike on the al-Ain neighborhood. Another strike hit the Al-Lubana area.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, "Israeli" attacks between midnight Monday and Tuesday evening resulted in five martyrs and 48 wounded across several areas in southern Lebanon.

Among the injured were medical staff at Tebnine Governmental Hospital, including a doctor and five employees, alongside significant material damage to the facility.

The ministry reported that in Burj al-Shamali, two people were martyred, including a child, and 32 others were wounded. In Abba, three people were martyred and five injured, including a woman and a Syrian national.

The NNA reported ongoing "Israeli" air raids in the A'reed Marjeyoun area, with three consecutive explosions causing material damage to homes and businesses in nearby Jdeidet Marjeyoun.

As a result, Windows and storefronts were shattered due to the intensity of the blasts.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" occupation forces issued forced evacuation warnings to residents in Erzay [Saida], Mazraat Kawthariyat al-Ruz, and al-Zarariyah ahead of potential further bombardment.

The latest strikes came amid continued "Israeli" attacks across southern Lebanon, with repeated targeting of towns, infrastructure, and residential areas reported throughout the region, in violation of the fragile ceasefire agreement.