Oil Prices Surge as Iran–US Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Gulf Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

Global oil markets have jumped as tensions between Iran and the United States escalate into renewed military confrontations across the Gulf region, deepening concerns over energy security and maritime stability in one of the world’s most important shipping corridors.

The conflict, now stretching beyond three months, has increasingly centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for global oil and gas transport. Continued instability and intermittent attacks in surrounding waters have disrupted shipping flows and heightened fears of broader economic consequences.

Despite occasional diplomatic signals, negotiations between Tehran and Washington have effectively stalled, with both sides blaming each other for the breakdown in talks. No formal agreement has been reached, and recent communication channels appear to have weakened.

Hostilities intensified again on Wednesday, with Iranian missile and drone operations reported across several Gulf locations. Authorities in Kuwait said Kuwait International Airport temporarily suspended operations after its Terminal 1 building sustained damage from a strike that also caused injuries and forced flight diversions.

US Central Command stated that incoming missiles toward Kuwait were either intercepted or failed mid-flight, and reported additional attempted strikes toward Bahrain and other regional sites that were also neutralized.

In response, US forces carried out strikes near Qeshm Island close to the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as a reaction to attempted Iranian operations against maritime and regional targets. Iranian state media, however, reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] conducted retaliatory strikes on US-linked military facilities in Bahrain and other parts of the region.

Oil prices rose by more than 1% following the latest escalation, as markets reacted to growing fears that continued conflict could further restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude climbed amid concerns that prolonged instability could significantly disrupt global supply chains.

Iran has demanded access to frozen assets, sanctions relief and continued strategic influence over the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has maintained that any easing of sanctions would require Iran to fully abandon its nuclear program, while Tehran continues to insist its nuclear activities are purely civilian.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Washington’s position that sanctions relief is contingent on the complete halt of Iran’s nuclear enrichment activities, reinforcing a hardline stance that has further complicated diplomatic efforts.

Beyond the Gulf, the wider regional situation remains volatile. Escalations involving Lebanon continue, where Resistance forces have maintained pressure against ongoing “Israeli” military aggression in southern areas despite ceasefire claims. These developments have contributed to worsening instability and displacement across the region, with analysts linking multiple fronts of tension to a broader regional confrontation.

International agencies, including UNICEF, have warned that rising transport costs and disrupted supply chains are worsening humanitarian conditions across several affected regions.

The International Maritime Organization has similarly raised concerns over risks to global trade routes, particularly as uncertainty continues around the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters.

With diplomatic negotiations stalled and military exchanges continuing, analysts warn that the crisis risks evolving into a prolonged regional confrontation. Such an outcome could have severe consequences for global energy markets, particularly for import-dependent economies, if access through the Strait of Hormuz becomes further restricted.