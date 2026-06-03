UK, Canada Among 60 Nations Facing Trump Tariff Threat

By Staff, Agencies

Donald Trump has threatened tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 countries and economic blocs, including the UK, EU, and Australia, citing alleged failures to address forced labor in a renewed push for tougher trade measures.

The EU immediately hit back, saying it expected the US to respect the tariff deal it entered into last July and arguing that stealth tariffs breached the spirit of that agreement.

The proposed levies on partners accused of allowing imports of goods produced by workers under coercion come after the US supreme court ruled in February that the president’s “liberation day” tariffs were illegal.

Trump responded by imposing 10% across-the-board tariffs, but last month the US trade court found those were also unlawful, although they remain in place during the appeal process.

The proposal would target major trading partners, including Canada, Japan, and China, while potentially bypassing court limits on Trump’s tariff agenda. The US is also threatening new 25% tariffs on Brazil.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the proposed tariffs are aimed at countries that fail to curb imports made with forced labor, arguing the practice puts American workers at a competitive disadvantage.

The tariff threat is expected to alarm US trading partners, while analysts say it reflects Trump’s long-standing commitment to tariffs and efforts to bypass earlier court restrictions on his trade agenda.

The proposed tariffs stem from a US investigation into labor practices in 60 countries. While Canada and the EU have forced-labor import bans, Washington argues enforcement gaps could still leave them exposed to tariffs.

The proposal would impose 10% tariffs on the EU, UK, Canada, Mexico, and Taiwan, and 12.5% on countries including China, Japan, India, and Brazil, pending public review.

The EU said it shares US concerns over forced labor but opposes tariffs on that basis, urging Washington to honor last July’s trade agreement imposing 15% tariffs on most goods.

The UK said it has already addressed forced labor through laws such as the Modern Slavery Act and stressed that its existing trade agreement with the US remains unchanged.