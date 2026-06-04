Lebanon-’Israel’ Conditional Truce Takes Shape

By Staff, Agencies

The US Department released a joint statement by the United States, Lebanon, and the "Israeli" occupation following the fourth high-level trilateral meeting held on June 2–3.

According to the statement, the US hosted "Israeli" and Lebanese representatives in Washington, where discussions focused on advancing a framework for a ceasefire and broader security arrangements.

As a result of US-led negotiations, the "Israeli" occupation and the Lebanese government agreed to implement a ceasefire, which would be conditional on a “complete halt of hostilities” from the Lebanese Resistance, as well as the withdrawal of all its forces from southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

The statement also said the agreement remains dependent on security developments on the ground, amid continued "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

It further outlined plans to establish so-called “pilot zones,” where the Lebanese army would assume exclusive control over territory, excluding all non-state actors.

These arrangements were presented as part of steps toward a “potential comprehensive peace and security agreement,” according to the US statement.

The announcement came as the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continued bombarding cities across Lebanon, in a flagrant violation of earlier ceasefire understandings reached in April.

The participating parties reaffirmed that the future of relations between the "Israeli" occupation entity and Lebanon should be determined by the “two sovereign governments,” while further rounds of talks are expected as US mediation efforts continue.

Earlier, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he could guarantee a "full and immediate commitment" to a ceasefire by the Resistance, while questioning who would force "Israel" to end its attacks.

He argued that the "so-called truce" has failed to stop "Israeli" violations and questioned the value of negotiations amid ongoing aggression.