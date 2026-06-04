Iran’s Araghchi: Tehran Doesn’t Seek War, Ready for Talks or Continued Defense

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that his country does not seek war, but is prepared to continue defending itself if necessary, underlining the enhanced status of the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces.

"We have never sought war. We want peace, but an honorable peace," the top diplomat said during an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen network on Wednesday.

However, he added, "We are prepared to continue the war, either in terms of military capability, national cohesion, or the determination to confront aggression."

"Our military position is even stronger than it was before the war, as we were able to maintain military production throughout the aggression, and they were unable to stop it," he added, referring to the latest bout of unprovoked American- “Israeli” aggression against the country that lasted from February 28 to April 7.

"Therefore, we have the capacity to continue the war for as long as necessary.

Nevertheless, the foreign minister noted, "If reason prevails, the war will not resume."

Araghchi further argued that the recent aggression changed American perceptions of Iran's strength.

"The Americans, in the recent war, tangibly understood Iran's real power."

Washington stopped short of realizing its objectives, including its initial demand of "unconditional surrender," the official stated.

"That never happened," he added, referring to at least 100 waves of decisive and retaliatory strikes that was carried out by the Armed Forces in the face of the aggression, prompting US President Donald Trump to announce a unilateral ceasefire on April 7.

There is currently no formal negotiation process underway between Iran and the United States, the official noted.

The two sides, though, retain their communications, Araghchi went on, while noting that the communications had not yielded "any significant progress" over the recent days.

"Both sides are currently reviewing the existing frameworks, and if the conditions are conducive, negotiations will resume on the basis of Iran's national interests, the rights of the Iranian people, and the objective of ending the war in both Iran and Lebanon."

Araghchi, meanwhile, pointed to Iran's insistence on cessation of aggression on all fronts, including in Lebanon, as an indispensable condition demanded by the Islamic Republic as part of any potential memorandum of understanding with the US.

"We do not consider the fate of the war between Iran and the United States and “Israel” to be separate from the fate of the war in Lebanon," he said.

"Either the war ends in both places, or it continues in both places."

The foreign minister rejected suggestions that Trump was responsible for the recent halt in the “Israeli” planned attacks on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

"What stopped this war situation over the past two days was the power of the resistance; the power of the Armed Forces in Iran and the resistance in Lebanon," the top diplomat stated.

Araghchi said Iran warned Washington that an attack on Beirut would effectively end the ceasefire.

"We informed the American side that if Beirut were attacked, we would not tolerate it at all. From our perspective, the ceasefire would be completely broken and our Armed Forces would respond."

The official said Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement remains an integral part of Lebanon's society, defense, and politics.

"The world must accept that," Araghchi said, adding, "No one can ignore it [Hezbollah] or eliminate it."

The foreign minister said he was not surprised that Hezbollah remained resilient, despite the assassination of its leaders.

"Resistance is an ideal. Resistance is not dependent on an individual."