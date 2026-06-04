Massacre in Gaza: ’Israel’ Kills Entire Family

By Staff, Agencies

A series of “Israeli” airstrikes hit several neighborhoods and areas across Gaza City, martyring nine Palestinians and injuring 15 others in a preliminary toll. At the same time, “Israeli” vehicles and boats resumed their attacks on southern Gaza.

The “Israeli” raids targeted four residential apartments in western and southern Gaza City. In one attack, the occupation carried out a massacre against an entire family that was effectively wiped from the civil registry.

The “Israeli” airstrike targeted an apartment belonging to the Labad family on Al-Mukhabarat Street in the city's northwest, killing five of its members.

In a separate attack, several Palestinians were martyred and others injured when a residential apartment in the Al Salam 1 building in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City, was targeted.

Additional injuries were reported following an “Israeli” strike on an apartment near Al-Qouqa Roundabout in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of the city. Other injuries were also recorded after a strike targeted a family apartment in the Abu Iskandar area of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, the “Israeli” naval vessels opened fire toward the coast of Khan Younis, while occupation military vehicles carried out heavy gunfire attacks east of the city, as the ongoing aggression continues to affect all parts of the enclave.

Despite the so-called ceasefire, “Israeli” attacks across the Gaza Strip have continued unabated, pushing the death toll and number of injuries higher daily. The ongoing bombardment comes as Gaza's healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse, with major hospitals facing severe shortages of fuel, medical supplies, and operational capacity, leaving thousands of wounded civilians with dwindling access to life-saving treatment.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which survived the genocide despite multiple attacks targeting its structure, has recently announced that its operating rooms have ceased functioning after the facility's power generators went completely out of service.

According to Dr. Raed Hussein, director of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the facility's aging generators have been operating beyond their capacity for more than a year and are no longer able to sustain the electricity demands of key departments.

Hussein said the generator breakdown has already forced the suspension of operating rooms and placed several vital services at immediate risk, including dialysis units, neonatal intensive care, intensive care units, and laboratory departments.