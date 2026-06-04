Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah warned that the latest “Israeli” allegations against Tebnine Government Hospital appear aimed at creating a pretext for further attacks on Lebanon’s healthcare infrastructure, calling on the international community to take immediate action against these threats.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The “Israeli” enemy continues to spread lies and fabricated claims while presenting itself as concerned for the Lebanese people, their security and their future. The latest allegations regarding Tebnine Government Hospital are nothing more than a transparent attempt to provide political and media cover for repeated attacks on hospitals, medical teams, healthcare institutions and emergency responders.

Such attacks constitute a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian norms and amount to war crimes.

These fabricated allegations are an open threat to Lebanese hospitals and medical institutions, particularly following the recent attack on the vicinity of Jabal Amel Hospital, which forced the facility out of service and endangered the lives of patients and healthcare workers. This further exposes the enemy’s true intentions: expanding its attacks on civilian, medical and vital infrastructure, destroying the foundations of daily life, undermining the means of resilience and spreading fear among our steadfast people in an effort to pressure them into abandoning their land.

We call on the international community, the United Nations and humanitarian, medical, and international organizations to act urgently and assume their responsibilities in confronting these dangerous “Israeli” threats against Lebanon’s healthcare sector. We urge them not to allow the enemy to repeat against Lebanon’s hospitals and medical staff the same crimes it has committed against the health sector in Gaza.

These lies will not change the fact that the “Israeli” enemy remains the aggressor against Lebanon and its people, nor will it succeed in sowing division and discord among the Lebanese. The Resistance will continue to fulfill its duty of defending its land and its people, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy and making it bear the consequences of its aggression, its repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and its destruction of homes, communities and civilian life across southern Lebanon.