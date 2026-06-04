’Israel’ Hits South Lebanon Hours After Ceasefire Reaffirmed

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" drone struck a vehicle on the Nmeiriyeh road in Lebanon's Nabatieh district early Thursday, according to reports.

The strike came hours after the US announced the outcome of ceasefire talks between Lebanon and Israel, which called for a "complete cessation of fire by Hezbollah” and the withdrawal of its fighters from areas south of the Litani River.

Under the framework, the two sides also agreed to swiftly establish so-called "model zones" in which the Lebanese Army would exercise exclusive authority, with all non-state actors excluded from those areas.

The US State Department said the measures could facilitate progress toward "a comprehensive agreement for peace and security."

It further added that all parties reaffirmed that the future of relations between Lebanon and "Israel" should be determined by their respective governments through US mediation rather than any parallel track.

The latest strike came amid ongoing "Israeli" attacks across Lebanon despite the ceasefire announced by Washington in April. Since then, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have carried out hundreds of strikes across the country, while the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has continued operations against the IOF and settlements.

Earlier, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah affirmed the Resistance's support for a comprehensive ceasefire across all Lebanese territory, noting that only a full ceasefire would be accepted by the Resistance, as a prelude to the withdrawal of the IOF from all Lebanese soil.

Fadlallah said that there was an attempt by the US Secretary of State on Sunday to promote a new deterrence equation, “the Southern Suburb for the North,” without a commitment to a comprehensive ceasefire, reiterating that this proposal was rejected.

He noted that a development also occurred in light of the Iranian position regarding intervention.

He warned that Lebanon is facing a treacherous enemy, stressing that what matters is reaching what serves the country’s interests and safeguarding its sovereignty, and that they will not accept a return to what existed before March 2.