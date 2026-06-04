US Treasury Expands Iran Crypto Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

The United States Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions targeting Iran’s digital asset sector, designating Nobitex—its largest cryptocurrency exchange—alongside three other Iran-based platforms.

In a post on X, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control [OFAC] said Wednesday the measures are part of the Trump administration’s “Economic Fury” campaign, aimed at increasing pressure on Iran and disrupting financial networks Washington alleges are tied to sanctions evasion and illicit activity.

In addition to Nobitex, the sanctions target the Iranian exchanges Bitpin, Ramzinex, and Wallex. The Treasury stated that the exchanges were designated for operating within Iran’s financial sector, while Nobitex was also accused of providing support to entities associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG].

US officials say Nobitex handled over 50% of Iran’s crypto inflows in 2025 and moved hundreds of millions of dollars in stablecoins tied to sanctions evasion.

The sanctions freeze any assets under US jurisdiction and bar US persons from dealing with the designated entities. The Treasury also warned that foreign financial institutions could face secondary sanctions for transactions involving the targeted exchanges.

The latest measures represent an expansion of Washington’s efforts to target Iran’s financial networks, including cryptocurrency platforms, as part of its broader sanctions strategy against Tehran.

The US has sanctioned Iran’s Gulf Strait Authority, which oversees transit through the Strait of Hormuz, along with related individuals and entities.

Announced after US strikes on Iranian targets, the move escalates pressure on Tehran, with Washington accusing it of threatening global maritime trade, while Iran’s IRG warned vessels off designated routes face risks.

In a parallel context, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said sanctions relief is not on the table in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, stressing it would only come if Iran abandons its nuclear program.

Speaking to the Senate, he said any easing of sanctions would be strictly conditional on Tehran giving up its nuclear activities and complying with related agreements.