The Paper Tiger Genocide: How Western “Human Rights” Underwrite the Gaza Slaughter

By Mohammad Hammoud

On a widely watched political program, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson recounted the horrors that unfolded in Rwanda during the spring of 1994- a hundred days of systematic killing that claimed more than half a million lives. The broadcast highlighted how the global community remained paralyzed despite explicit warnings published in Western newspapers, or the direct presence of United Nations and French forces on the ground. Carlson provided historical context regarding the long-standing ties between the Hutu government and "Israel," pointing to classified documents under seal by an "Israeli" court to protect the state's global image regarding arms sales during the genocide. According to the broadcast, this historical failure demonstrated how global powers frequently choose to allow mass slaughters to occur despite possessing clear, real-time intelligence.

Samantha Power's Betrayal: From “Problem from Hell” to Gaza Silence

The broadcast also followed the story of Samantha Power, then a Harvard Law student, who was deeply shaped by witnessing these African tragedies from afar. Power went on to write a Pulitzer Prize-winning book indicting the world’s indifference to genocide- a work that launched her into the highest circles of US foreign policy, including the National Security Council and the Atrocity Prevention Board. Yet, as Carlson noted, when a new humanitarian catastrophe erupted in Gaza- territory held by "Israel" since 1967- Power’s once-vocal advocacy faded. The show suggested that the language of genocide prevention had become mired in bureaucracy, with Power notably silent as the crisis unfolded.

Netanyahu's Amalek Declaration: Genocide Announced Out Loud

Carlson’s review of public statements contended that the "Israeli" government made its intentions clear during the opening days of the October 2023 conflict. The broadcast zeroed in on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invocation of the biblical story of Amalek- a reference that, in scripture, calls for the annihilation of an enemy people, down to women and children. The rhetoric continued with the "Israeli" Defense Minister, who enforced a sweeping blockade on food and electricity, and described Gaza’s residents in dehumanizing terms. Such language was echoed by Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, who described Palestinians as subhuman and suggested they could be entombed with heavy machinery. Other city and cabinet officials publicly called for overwhelming force and the mass displacement of more than two million people. Legal experts, Carlson noted, see these statements as critical evidence of intent to target a population based on ethnicity.

International Paper Tigers: The Global Silence on Simulated Sanctions

Globally, the response has been largely symbolic. Governments have issued strong words and signed documents, but on the ground, atrocities continue with little real intervention. In a broadcast interview with Dr. Mark Perlmutter, Carlson spotlighted the relentless attacks on hospitals and aid workers.

The discussion included harrowing evidence of severe torture tactics- among them, cases where trained attack dogs were deployed by military forces to commit sexual assaults against detained civilians. While global bodies issue formal condemnations and legal filings, independent human rights monitors argue that this lack of enforcement mechanisms turns international law into a shield for state violence. According to the broadcast analysis, these severe actions demonstrate that Western institutional mechanisms function primarily to manage public relations rather than to enforce the Geneva Convention or protect human lives.

Congressional Complicity: Americans Proudly Funding Genocide

The program didn’t spare US lawmakers, either. Several high-profile officials used their platforms to defend and amplify these genocidal objectives. Carlson broadcasted public social media exchanges from a Florida representative who openly mocked images of deceased children and cheered the forced starvation of the civilian population. The program also highlighted televised statements from a South Carolina senator who compared the complete destruction of Gaza to the atomic bombings of World War II, asserting that no innocent civilians existed in the territory. Independent human rights monitors have since detailed the terrifying scope of these actions on the ground, reporting widespread sexual assaults against Palestinian women and the systematic flattening of entire residential villages across Gaza and southern Lebanon. These severe violations of international humanitarian law ultimately led the United Nations to formally place "Israel" on its official global list of state offenders committing crimes against children during armed conflict.

Moral Blackmail: The Real Criminals Are Those Who Object

In closing, Carlson emphasized that "Israel’s” military efforts are underwritten by billions in US tax dollars and weapons. The program argued that a web of domestic moral intimidation shields these policies, with critics branded as modern-day heretics. Major conservative commentators, the broadcast showed, have called for opponents to be prosecuted simply for objecting to foreign military aid. This atmosphere of polarization, Carlson warned, has moved debate far from international law- allowing Western governments to publicly champion human rights while bankrolling the physical destruction of a people.