Axios: Tlaib’s Lebanon War Powers Push Sparks House Clash

By Staff, Agencies

A push by Rep. Rashida Tlaib to force a vote on a Lebanon war powers resolution triggered sharp confrontations in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, exposing divisions among Democrats and drawing criticism from Republicans.

The dispute escalated during floor debate, where lawmakers clashed over the resolution and the broader question of US military involvement in Lebanon amid continued regional tensions.

Tensions boiled over after Rep. Max Miller accused Tlaib of sympathizing with Hezbollah during debate on the measure, prompting Tlaib to attempt to strike the remarks from the congressional record, prompting a lengthy procedural dispute that brought House proceedings to a standstill for more than an hour.

The remarks were eventually removed from the record, though Miller later reaffirmed his comments through a statement entered into the congressional record.

Tlaib and her allies are moving forward with the measure despite efforts by Democratic leadership and senior lawmakers to modify its language.

Supporters of the resolution argue that Congress should reassert its constitutional authority over military action and debate the scope of US involvement in Lebanon.

Rep. Delia Ramirez, who co-leads the initiative, said changing the text would delay consideration of the measure for weeks, adding that anti-war organizations backing the resolution are demanding immediate action.

The proposal has exposed significant divisions within the Democratic Party.

Some lawmakers argue that the resolution could affect ongoing US operations in Lebanon, including support for the Lebanese military and security missions linked to the US Embassy in Beirut.

Rep. Brad Schneider said he would oppose any measure that could undermine those activities, while Rep. Jared Moskowitz also indicated he would vote against the resolution.

Senior Democratic members of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees said discussions were ongoing with Tlaib to address concerns surrounding the legislation.

Progressive lawmakers have largely welcomed Tlaib's effort, arguing that Congress should play a greater role in decisions involving military operations.

Rep. Ro Khanna pointed to recent disagreements between President Donald Trump and “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Lebanon as evidence that a congressional debate is warranted.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar said he supports the measure and praised Tlaib for bringing greater attention to developments in Lebanon.