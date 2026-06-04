US: House Approves Measure to Limit Trump’s Iran War Powers

By Staff, Agencies

The US House of Representatives has approved a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's war powers in relation to Iran, marking a significant challenge to the administration's handling of aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

The measure passed on Wednesday by a vote of 215-208, with Republican Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson joining Democrats in support of the resolution.

The vote followed a sustained effort by Democrats in both chambers of Congress to restrict Trump's authority over military action involving Iran, an initiative that has attracted increasing Republican backing in recent weeks.

The resolution was introduced by Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The vote had initially been scheduled for May 21, but was canceled by Republican leadership shortly before it was due to take place. At the time, Meeks accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of delaying consideration of the measure.

"A lot of my Republican colleagues are feeling the pressure back home when they're looking at the cost of food, the cost of gas," Meeks said.

The United States and the “Israeli” entity launched their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran on February 28.

"[Johnson] is feeling heat. He's trying to cover for the president. … But I think the time of him being able to cover for the president is rapidly ending," Meeks added.

The measure, known as a concurrent resolution, must still be approved by both chambers of Congress. It would not require the president's signature.

Ahead of the vote, Johnson defended lawmakers opposing the measure. "It, it weakens us, our position," he told CNN. "I think a war powers resolution right now is very untimely, and a very, very negative, and dangerous thing for the country," he said.

In a separate development, the inspectors general of the US Department of War, State Department, and USAID announced a joint review of the US war on Iran.

According to a press release, the watchdogs are legally required to examine overseas military operations lasting longer than 60 days.

Under the War Powers Act, a president cannot maintain US forces in active hostilities for more than 60 days without congressional authorization.

The Trump administration did not seek congressional approval for the aggression.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed last month that the 60-day clock had "reset" when Trump announced a ceasefire in April.