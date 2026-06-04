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Al-Ahed Exclusive: Sheikh Qassem’s Position on the Washington Negotiations Will Be Clear, Firm, and Decisive
folder_openLebanon access_time 13 hours ago
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By Al-Ahed News
Al-Ahed News has learned that the position to be expressed by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, in his anticipated speech at 3 PM will be clear, firm, and decisive, and will leave no room for ambiguity, setting the record straight regarding the declaration of intent issued from the Washington negotiations.
The statement amounts to nothing less than an American–"Israeli" declaration of intent, with a Lebanese “false witness” present.
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ahdonaeng
Telegram: alahed_news
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